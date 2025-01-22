Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is likely to stay at the club during the January transfer window, despite West Ham United’s efforts to land the 20-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers saw a club-record £57m bid for the Colombia international rebuffed this week and are unlikely to succeed in their winter pursuit, considering Villa’s reluctance to sell mid-season.

Duran had already been targeted by at least two clubs this month, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest before they signed Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Parisians are now unlikely to return for the 20-year-old, having spent £59m on Kvaratskhelia, making him their fourth-biggest signing in history.

Duran Set to Stay at Villa

Despite interest from West Ham

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while Duran is unlikely to leave Villa in January, a move could happen in the summer:

“[West Ham] tried for Jhon Duran. We know he was the dream target in the summer. They tried with two, three, four bids in the summer transfer window, that was not possible. “They have been trying again for more than £50 million, but Aston Villa said no. “Aston Villa were also approached by Paris Saint-Germain before they signed Kvaratskhelia. Now it looks unlikely and complicated to sign John Duran for PSG after bringing in Kvaratskhelia. “So around Jhon Duran, there is a lot of movement, but Aston Villa sources insist the player is staying at the club and could eventually leave only in the summer.”

Villa rewarded Duran with a new contract in October, extending his stay at Villa Park for another five years, until June 2030.

The 20-year-old has shown promising numbers despite serving as Ollie Watkins' back-up, scoring 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

Duran has started only seven games, five of those in the Premier League, and is averaging a goal every 85 minutes, compared to Watkins' 208.

Aston Villa are expected to remain busy in the January market after welcoming Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, and they are now targeting Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 28 Goals 12 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 85 Minutes played 1,019

