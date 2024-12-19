Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's future remains up in the air with the England star out of contract in the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has stated in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that whilst the Reds are still working on tying him down to a new contract, Real Madrid are keeping the star 'high on their list' ahead of a potential move.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in Liverpool's first-team since making his debut back in October 2016, with his appearance against Southampton on Wednesday night marking his 330th outing in all competitions for the club. With an abundance of assists, passing ability and set-piece danger in his locker, the homegrown star has been vital to the Reds over the years and, at the age of 26, he's only just coming into his peak.

Romano: 'No Breakthrough' on Alexander-Arnold Situation

The full-back remains out of contract at the end of the season

That has seen Alexander-Arnold become one of the world's best full-backs alongside teammate Andy Robertson, and without doubt one of the best creative players on the planet. But as is always the case, that comes with a lot of interest in his talents - especially with under a year left on his contract.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =2nd Assists 3 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Crosses Per Game 1.2 1st Tackles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 7.01 5th

Liverpool also have stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out of contract in the summer, and fans will be fretting that the trio will leave for pastures new - and Romano won't have eased those fears by stating that there hasn't been a breakthrough in talks for the England international, despite Liverpool still working on a deal. He said in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"Real Madrid keep Alexander-Arnold high on their list as said in March, but no breakthrough at this stage. Liverpool are still working on all 3 cases."

Van Dijk and Salah would both be big misses for Arne Slot, but the Egyptian forward will be 33 by the start of next season and the Dutch centre-back will go one further at the age of 34 - which means that, whilst they should be kept on, there isn't too much shelf-life left in their careers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 33 caps for England, scoring four goals.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has only just turned 26, and has plenty to look forward to in his career - which means that he should be a priority for FSG to renew, even if only to retain his market value.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-12-24.