Liverpool have retained their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are monitoring him ‘on a constant basis’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds remain keen on the Spanish midfielder months after he rejected a summer move to Anfield, choosing instead to continue playing for his hometown club.

According to Romano, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still a big admirer of the player and remains interested in signing him in future transfer windows:

“What I wanted to tell you is that Liverpool, on a constant basis, are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi. “It's also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from Liverpool, Arne Slot, what they already did last summer, and they remain interested in the player, and they keep monitoring the player.”

Despite Liverpool’s significant interest in the summer, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil convinced Zubimendi to stay in San Sebastian and see out at least another six months of his remaining three-year contract.

The 25-year-old later said he has ‘zero regrets’ over the failed move to Anfield, despite Real Sociedad’s struggles this season. The Spanish club are eighth in La Liga after 13 matches, with Zubimendi starting in 12 and contributing to three goals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to have found an in-house solution to the defensive midfield role they hoped Zubimendi would fill, as Ryan Gravenberch has excelled in the position under Slot, becoming a key player for his compatriot.

The Dutch midfielder has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s strong form this season, helping them top the Premier League table after 11 matches and lead the Champions League standings as well.

Gravenberch has been key in shielding Liverpool’s back four, who have conceded just six goals in the league so far – fewer than any other club in the division.

Having lost only once across all competitions so far, Slot will only be hoping his side can continue their excellent efforts when their season resumes on 23 November with a trip to Southampton.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass accuracy % 86.2 Minutes played 1,125

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.