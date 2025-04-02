Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make a decision on Ange Postecoglou’s future as they remain focused on finishing the season on a positive note, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Australian tactician has been heavily linked with a North London exit in recent weeks amid Tottenham’s disappointing domestic campaign, but Spurs are not rushing into a decision just yet.

The Lilywhites are on course to finish outside the Premier League’s top 10 for the first time since the 2007/08 season, currently sitting 14th with nine games remaining.

Having already crashed out of both cup competitions, Tottenham’s season now hinges on winning the Europa League and, according to Romano, this could be a key factor in Postecoglou’s chances of keeping his job at the club.

Tottenham Yet to Decide on Postecoglou

Europa League win could save his job

Romano, writing exclusively for GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that if Tottenham fail to win the Europa League or at least show improvement, there is a high chance Postecoglou will be replaced after the season:

“Sources at the club guarantee that no decision has been made so far as there’s still an important competition ongoing: the path to the Europa League final doesn’t look impossible for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club feeling they can make something special happen. “Ange Postecoglou’s hopes to keep his job at Spurs are now strictly linked to performances in Europe. “Winning the trophy would be an important achievement of course – it’d also mean Champions League football next season and the opportunity for Postecoglou to continue his project at Spurs. “But if Spurs are not able to win the Europa League or even show their best version until the very end, there is a high possibility to see a managerial change at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.”

Postecoglou took charge of Spurs in the summer of 2023 and led them to a fifth-place Premier League finish in his first season, winning 20 games.

Fast forward nearly 12 months, Tottenham are now on course for their lowest league finish since the 2003/04 season, when they also ended up 14th.

They have won just four league games since the start of December and are winless in their last three ahead of Thursday’s clash with Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 15 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 43 Points per game 1.17

