Arsenal are continuing to explore market opportunities for a new forward in January after losing Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to injuries, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners remain on the lookout for an attacker for Mikel Arteta in the final two weeks of the January transfer window but have yet to identify a definitive target.

While winter moves for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been suggested, the two strikers are more likely to remain summer priorities for Arsenal.

Despite being linked with surprise mid-season moves for the two strikers, the Gunners are expected to explore other options in January to address their injury crisis up front.

Arsenal Still Exploring Forward Options

Following injuries to Jesus and Saka

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while Isak and Sesko remain top summer targets for Arsenal, the club are actively exploring other opportunities in the winter market:

“These two players [Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko] remain top of the list for the summer for Arsenal, of course [they would only sign] one of them. We will see what Arsenal will decide to do. “And now could be an opportunity, so they are exploring the market. They are exploring opportunities, and we will try to find out as soon as possible who is the player they want to bring in.”

Arsenal have yet to make any signings in January but are thought to be prioritising a new forward after long-term setbacks to Saka and Jesus.

The Brazilian forward is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury, while Saka’s return is not expected until March at the earliest.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 2 Points per game 2.00

The Gunners were recently linked with a January swoop for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, whose future at Molineux remains uncertain as his contract enters its final 18 months.

The 25-year-old is reportedly being monitored by several Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, who are reportedly considering a move for the Brazilian international.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Fresh Arsenal and Sesko Update After Contact Made Arsenal are in the market for a new striker and one target could be revisited from the summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.