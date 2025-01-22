Liverpool boss Arne Slot could have some money to spend in the January transfer window, having not spent a huge amount in the summer - and one star that he could be lining up a move for is Lyon star Rayan Cherki, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus for their first-team this summer, but the Italian has hardly hit the ground running on Merseyside - with just one goal in all competitions coming against League Two minnows Accrington Stanley earlier this month. Attacking recruits are always on their radar and that could see them move for Cherki, despite attention from other clubs such as Crystal Palace and Fulham in recent weeks.

Romano: Cherki to Liverpool 'Could Have Movement', No Bid Yet

The star has been touted with a move away for quite a while

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that the French star's 'release clause' is known to the Reds, with other clubs also interested - but although Liverpool are interested, there hasn't been a proper negotiation between the clubs over Cherki's future.

Rayan Cherki's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =10th Goals 3 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Shots Per Game 1.4 5th Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 7.24 =1st

He said:

"He [Cherki] has a release clause. It's not a proper clause, but it's a gentleman's agreement - made with the president of Olympique Lyon, John Textor, in the summer when he signed a new contract at Olympique Lyon - for €22.5million. "The player is available already now. This sort of clause is also valid in the summer, but also now, so it's a big opportunity for many clubs. Cherki received many calls from Germany, from England, from Italy - many agents who wanted to understand the situation around him. "But my information is that at the moment, there is still nothing really close. There could be movement with Liverpool at the moment. The appreciation of the player in terms of scouting him has been there, because they've been following the player. "They are always following talents, but at the moment, I'm not aware of a proper negotiation between Liverpool and Olympique Lyon for Cherki."

Cherki Move Could See Him Realise Obvious Potential

The French youngster could benefit from a move abroad

There is no doubting Cherki's obvious talent. His technique, first touch and dribbling are wholly admirable, with Lyon fans having marvelled over him for a number of years - but you can't help but feel that he needs the step up from Ligue 1 to fully prove his worth.

Cherki has already featured 163 times for the club, and it's easy to forget that he is just 21 years of age, having shot to prominence as a teenager - though with Liverpool interested, it could bring the best out of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki has yet to win a major honour in his career, finishing at runner-up in three separate competitions.

Already amassing 25 France youth caps with 14 goals to boot, the midfielder could be ready for that big step up to the senior squad with a move to the English top-flight, and that could see him fit right into Slot's plans.

Dominik Szoboszlai hasn't fared as well as first thought when he signed from RB Leipzig last summer, and although Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott can all feature behind the striker in that creative role, Mac Allister and Jones are preferred in central midfield, whilst Elliott can also play on the right.

Cherki would be a natural competitor to the Hungarian star, with added flair in the final third potentially being of huge importance to their front line of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, amongst others.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-01-25.

