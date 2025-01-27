Manchester United are preparing to make another offer for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu early this week, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils saw their first two offers for the Danish full-back rejected by the Serie A club but are ready to return with a third bid on improved terms.

According to Romano, United will aim to meet Lecce’s €40m (£33.6m) asking price by including add-ons as they look to secure a new wing-back for Ruben Amorim before the transfer deadline next week.

Dorgu has already agreed personal terms with United, who are believed to be the front-runners in the race, with Napoli only interested in a summer move for the 20-year-old.

Man Utd to Make Third Dorgu Bid

Add-ons ‘Will be Key’

According to Romano, Man United are set to approach Lecce early this week as they push to sign Dorgu before the February 3 deadline.

United are thought to be prioritising Dorgu’s arrival at the moment, having grown concerned with their left wing-back options since Amorim’s appointment in November.

The Portuguese coach has not been using a natural option in the position, instead rotating between Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia in his first three months at the club.

Naturally a left-back, Dorgu can also play further forward in midfield and has done so on several occasions for Lecce this season.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A side since joining from Danish club Nordsjaelland in July 2023. He has started all 21 of their Serie A matches this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

United completed their first piece of January transfer business by loaning Antony to Real Betis and are expecting further movement before the deadline, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho’s futures still unclear.

Patrick Dorgu's Lecce Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.3 Expected assisted goals 1.5 Minutes played 1,840

