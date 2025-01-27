Manchester United fans could see a major incoming in the next few days, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter - with Chelsea man Christopher Nkunku being touted for a move to Old Trafford in the final few days of the transfer window, with the Red Devils set to keep the 'case open' for his potential signature.

The Red Devils have not been overly busy in terms of incomings so far in January, with much of the discourse surrounding their winter activity being honed in on star players leaving. Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have all been linked with the exit door at the Theatre of Dreams, with Rashford especially not being seen as a key part of Ruben Amorim's plans. But for all the talk about players leaving, Romano revealed that Nkunku could still happen - especially if Chelsea manage to land Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

Romano: United Nkunku Case 'Remains Open'

The Frenchman could make the trip up north in the coming days

Nkunku hasn't been part of Chelsea's squad in the Premier League by any means this season, starting just three games in the top-flight - and after just 419 minutes of game time, he's only scored two goals and registered one assist with other players being preferred in the midfield three.

Romano has revealed that the Blues discussed such a deal with United back in December, when Garnacho was in the Blues' sights - and although nothing is advanced as of yet, Romano stated that the 'case was open'. He wrote:

"I'd keep the Nkunku case open. Man United option was discussed at the end of December in the initial Garnacho talks with Chelsea, nothing advanced now... we will see if they re-activate talks. Bayern also remain interested in case Mathys Tel decides to accept a transfer and go to Chelsea."

Nkunku has been used as a cup player for Enzo Maresca, being a key figure in their Europa Conference League clashes and domestic cup competitions - but a lack of first-team minutes in the league has hindered his move to Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has 14 caps for France, with his solo goal coming against Israel back in October.

With United in need of genuine attacking quality - especially if Garnacho and Rashford leave - then Nkunku could be the man to come in and replace them.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-01-25.

