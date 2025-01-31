Tottenham Hotspur remain focused on a deal for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and are awaiting the Frenchman’s decision on his preferred destination in January, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Spurs reportedly held a direct call with Tel’s representatives on Thursday and are prepared to spend €60m (£50m) to sign him on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.

According to Romano, Bayern are also open to letting the Frenchman leave after he expressed his desire to move on, having struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season.

However, the 19-year-old has yet to decide on his next move, with at least four Premier League clubs – including Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa – showing interest.

Mathys Tel Asks for More Time

After a direct call with Tottenham

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Tel asked for ‘a few more hours’ after his meeting with Tottenham to decide on his next step in January:

“Tottenham today had a direct call, with Daniel Levy working on this deal, with Johan Lange, the director of Tottenham, all of them working on a deal for Mathys Tel. “Tottenham are ready to pay €60m to Bayern. Bayern are ready to let the player go. Now depends on Mathys Tel. “[Does he] he want to go to Tottenham, want to go to another club, want to go maybe on loan and not on a permanent deal. “Mathys Tel has to decide. He asked a few more hours while I'm recording this video, to talk to his family, to talk to his agent and decide loan, permanent, which club?”

Tel joined Bayern aged 17 from Rennes in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to compete for regular minutes on the left wing alongside Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances this season – only four as a starter – scoring once in 458 minutes of action.

Although naturally a left-sided forward, Tel can operate anywhere across the frontline and has vast experience playing as a centre-forward for Bayern.

Tottenham are prioritising signing a new forward before the transfer deadline as they look to boost Ange Postecoglou’s depleted frontline in the final days of the window.

Spurs have lost Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert to injuries and reportedly have multiple alternatives if the Tel deal falls through, including AC Milan’s Noah Okafor.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

