Manchester United chiefs will be planning on adding a new striker to their ranks in the summer transfer window - with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen being linked to join the Red Devils to spearhead their attack. But the calibre of striker they will add could depend on their final position in the Premier League, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter.

United have seen both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee largely struggle in the Premier League this season, with just four of United's 24 top-flight games seeing one of their striker duo put the ball in the back of the net - with none of those coming in away matches. It has given manager Ruben Amorim the impetus to bring a new star in, with namesakes Gyokeres and Osimhen both being on their shortlist as GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier in the week.

Romano: Multiple Factors Affecting Man Utd Striker Search

The Red Devils are unsure on who they could attract to Old Trafford just yet

However, whilst the duo are prolific, United's chances of who they sign could wholly depend on which European competition they qualify for, if they even qualify for continental football at all - with Romano stating that until their fate is known, it's 'too early' to decide upon a potential new talisman just yet.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =3rd Goals 22 1st Assists 3 =4th Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.00 1st

Writing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, Romano wrote that budget factors will have an effect also - though United's plan is to bring in a new figurehead. He said:

"Nothing has been decided yet in terms of names, it's too early. It's also important to understand which competition Manchester United will play (in terms of European football) and also to understand the budget. For sure, internally the plan is to bring in a new striker in the summer."

Gyokeres would be the logical choice having blossomed under Amorim at Sporting. Signing for the Lisbon-based club at the start of last season, the Swedish talisman has 77 goals in just 84 games for the Primeira Liga outfit, including 51 in just 53 in the top-flight and six goals in seven outings in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has scored 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

Amorim's system has taken the current crop quite a bit of time to get used to, though Gyokeres would fit in seamlessly, having excelled under the Portuguese tactician in his time in the capital city after a move from Coventry City. Whether he would join United based on merit remains to be seen, though Amorim getting his career off to a flier could be a huge factor.

