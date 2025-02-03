West Ham United have moved closer to signing Brighton star Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the two clubs have 'exchanged all documents' for the Irishman to make a move in the second half of the season.

Ferguson, still only 20 years of age, scored six Premier League goals in each of his last two seasons for the Seagulls as a teenager, becoming one of the Premier League's top rising stars as a result. But a lack of game time this season under Fabian Hurzeler means that he's fallen out of favour on the south coast - and West Ham have taken steps to sign him on loan as a result.

Romano: Ferguson Documents 'Exchanged' Between West Ham and Brighton

The Italian journalist believes a deal is all but done for his services

Graham Potter's side have struggled with striker injuries this season, with both Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio set to be out of action for at least three months - and after a failed bid for departed Aston Villa star Jhon Duran earlier in the window, the club have been in dire need of a new striker to help fix their woes.

And that is set to be Ferguson, according to Romano, who has stated that West Ham and Brighton have exchanged all documents for the youngster to join on loan, in a bid to recapture his best form once again.

Ferguson's formal signature is expected in the morning once his medical is completed, and that will see him jump straight to the front of the queue for minutes in east London, with the Hammers only scoring 28 league goals in 24 games so far this season.