Today, I have provided an update on Ange Postecoglou's future after Tottenham Hotspur lost again to Aston Villa in the FA Cup - Manchester United's plans to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and how Aston Villa and Unai Emery are feeling about Marcus Rashford after a week at the club.

How important is next weekend's match against Manchester United for Postecoglou's future after Tottenham lose again?

At the moment, there are still no indications of changes at Spurs. Of course no one is happy with current situation but there is no indication of imminent changes. Let's see in the next days and after the next games.

Manchester United continue to be linked with Gyokeres and Osimhen - are they realistic striker targets for the summer?

Nothing has been decided yet in terms of names, it's too early. It's also important to understand which competition Man United will play (in terms of European football) also to understand the budget.

For sure, internally the plan is to bring in a new striker in the summer.

How are Aston Villa and Unai Emery feeling about Marcus Rashford in the early days after his move?

Very happy. Good attitude, good training, now of course it will take some time to be back in good form and shape - but a very good impact.

