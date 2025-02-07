Another defeat for Ange Postecoglou in the current campaign has put his Tottenham Hotspur tenure under even more pressure in north London - but the Australian's future remains 'under control' despite their exit from the League Cup at the hands of Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Postecoglou's men took an advantageous 1-0 lead back to Merseyside for the second leg after Lucas Bergvall's late winner earlier in the calendar year, but with their woes at the back this season and Liverpool's prolific nature, it only seemed a matter of time until the Reds would go ahead - and that they did, with Cody Gakpo drawing them level in the first half. Further goals from Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil Van Dijk put the game to bed, and that has really turned the knife on Postecoglou, who has squandered a huge opportunity to win silverware and forget about his dismal Premier League season.

Another poor result hasn't pushed the Spurs boss closer to an exit

The Aussie came under immense criticism for the way that he set his team up against Arne Slot's side, with their focus now on the Europa League and FA Cup if they are to garner any success from this turgid campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Losses 13 16th Wins 8 =11th Shots Taken Per Game 14.4 =5th Shots Conceded Per Game 12.8 9th xG 44.26 6th

But despite earning pelters for poor form, Romano has stated in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there is still no update on Postecoglou's situation - and that for Daniel Levy, it remains under control. He wrote:

"I don't have any message on potential sack or surprises. The situation remains under control at the moment."

Tottenham have won just two of their last 12 games in the Premier League, both coming away from home, at bottom side Southampton and fellow London outfit Brentford. Although they stopped their seven-game winless streak against the Bees, Tottenham are still seven points adrift of the top half and 13 points from seventh, which is the earliest possible entry point into the European competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 39 of his 79 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

It means that, for Postecoglou, success in cup competitions will be paramount this season. He stuck his neck on the line earlier in the campaign by stating that he always wins a trophy in his second season at the club, and with a tricky tie away at Aston Villa on Sunday, it's entirely conceivable that he could only have the Europa League available to progress in by the start of next week.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-02-25.

