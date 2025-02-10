Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou's position in the dugout is becoming more and more fractured after yet another loss, this time coming against Aston Villa in the FA Cup - but Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that despite exiting their second domestic trophy in the space of three days, there are still no 'imminent indications' that the Aussie will be on his way out of north London.

Tottenham lost to Liverpool in midweek to end any hopes of a Wembley final in the League Cup, being dumped out of the semi-finals after a 4-1 loss on aggregate, and their domestic cup woes continued over the weekend with a 2-1 loss to Villa in the west Midlands. Coupled with some poor form in the Premier League, it's seen Postecoglou come under serious pressure.

Romano: 'No Indication' of Postecoglou Change at Tottenham

The Aussie lost yet another game and crashed out of two cup competitions this week

An injury crisis has not helped matters, with key injuries to Tottenham's defensive ranks and striking contingency - but Postecoglou still has plenty of talent at his disposal, and having won just two of their previous 12 Premier League games, there have been inquests over his future.

However, Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there are still 'no indications' of changes at Tottenham, despite nobody being happy with their current situation. He wrote:

"At the moment, there are still no indications of changes at Spurs. Of course, no one is happy with the current situation, but no indication of imminent changes. Let's see in the next few days and after the next games."

The Europa League is Tottenham's only chance of silverware at present, having fallen 29 points behind leaders Liverpool in the table with just 14 games to go - a seismic turnaround from last season, where Tottenham only finished an eventual 25 points behind eventual title winners Manchester City by the end of the Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 39 of his 80 games in charge of Tottenham.

Postecoglou will welcome some of his crocked stars back soon enough, but even a top-half finish is beginning to look bleak with Brighton being seven points ahead of Tottenham in the table, alongside the fact that Tottenham have Thursday night games to contend with in their European adventure - and with the weekend's game against Manchester United coming up, it will offer an indication as to where Tottenham are as a club at present.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-02-25.

