Another defeat for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League has only furthered their dismal campaign under Ange Postecoglou - but the Australian gaffer won't see any signs of being sacked for the time being, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in his newsletter.

Fulham were the latest side to beat the Lilywhites, having downed Postecoglou's side by two goals to nil in west London on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Rodrigo Muniz and former star Ryan Sessegnon at Craven Cottage. It means Spurs have recorded their 15th loss of the league campaign, with only the bottom four sides in the division having tasted defeat more than the north London giants - and naturally, fans are growing concerned at how easy they are to turn over.

Romano: "Nothing From Sources" Over Postecoglou Sacking

The Tottenham boss has not been at the races in the Premier League this season

Postecoglou has been tipped for the sack for quite some time now, though a huge injury crisis that saw him play a makeshift defence throughout the winter months gave him some leeway in terms of job security, having to play a backline that included the likes of teenager Archie Gray at centre-back and natural right-back Djed Spence on the opposite flank.

Ange Postecoglou's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 10 =12th Losses 15 16th Goals scored 55 =2nd Goals conceded 43 13th xG against 53.69 5th

However, with key players returning, Tottenham are still losing matches. But for two comebacks last week against Bournemouth and AZ Alkmaar in the Premier League and Europa League respectively, it could have seen Spurs record two straight losses in the top-flight whilst also being dumped out of the Europa League.

However, despite their poor domestic form, Romano has revealed that Daniel Levy's full focus is on his gaffer getting them through to the latter stages of the European competition - and that there has been no talk of Postecoglou's sack from any sources close to the club.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, the trusted Italian journalist wrote:

"At the moment, Tottenham's full focus is on the present. Especially the Europa League, as a crucial target for Spurs this season. Nothing else coming from sources close to the club."

Tottenham haven't won a trophy in 17 years, and the Europa League remains their only chance of breaking that duck, given that they cannot mathematically win the Premier League - alongside being dumped out of the League Cup in the semi-finals and the FA Cup in the fourth round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 42 of 87 games in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout.

But if they lose to Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs in the continental tournament, that run will stretch to 18 years - and it represents a strong chance for them to win silverware for the first time in almost two decades.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-03-25.

