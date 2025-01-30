RB Leipzig have no intention of parting ways with Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko in the final days of the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Bundesliga club are reportedly determined to keep the Slovenia international at least until the end of the season, despite recent claims that Arsenal have been considering a move for him this month.

The Gunners are believed to be targeting a new striker before Monday’s deadline after losing Gabriel Jesus to a worrying injury earlier in January.

The Brazilian striker has been ruled out for the rest of the season following ACL surgery, joining Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the absentees list.

Leipzig Unwilling to Sell Sesko

Arsenal will have to look elsewhere

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Leipzig have reiterated in recent days that Sesko is not for sale, as they plan to retain the 21-year-old at least until the summer:

“Let me also say that Benjamin Sesko, the clear message coming from RB Leipzig in public in the recent days, but also in private, is that they have absolutely no intention of giving any sort of green light to the exit of Benjamin Sesko in the final days of January. “So Leipzig are very clear. They want to keep the player at the club at least until the end of the season. Then in the summer, for sure, Sesko will be there on the Arsenal list.”

Sesko was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer before signing a long-term deal with Leipzig, keeping him under contract until June 2029.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

No Leipzig player has registered more goal contributions than Sesko’s 17 this term, with Lois Openda also managing 17, while Antonio Nusa ranks third with 11.

Unlikely to land Sesko this month, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to another Bundesliga starlet in recent hours, as they are among the clubs interested in Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

The Frenchman is said to be open to a move to the Emirates but could also be tempted by interest from elsewhere, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all battling for his signature.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 18 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 162 Minutes played 1,292

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Update on Arsenal Signing Sverre Nypan Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Sverre Nypan, Arsenal's hunt for a striker, and Manchester United's transfer plans after Patrick Dorgu.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.