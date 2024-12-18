Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Spain amid his uncertain future at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 27-year-old would reportedly ‘love’ to play in La Liga one day, having revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from United this week.

According to Romano, the Red Devils are prepared to part ways with Rashford in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether an exit can be secured in January – it will all depend on proposals.

United have not received any formal bids for the England international as of now, and no advanced negotiations are taking place, despite reports suggesting clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on the forward:

“Looks like Marcus Rashford confirms that he's opening the doors to a Manchester United exit. “And what I can say is that on the club side, they are absolutely feeling the same. Not now, not even on Sunday. It's even before that Manchester United felt that it could be time in 2025, January or summer, based on proposals, to part ways with Marcus Rashford. At the moment, Man United have not received any formal bid, any formal approach. “The dream of Marcus Rashford one day is to play in Spain. Marcus Rashford would love to play in Spain one day. “But what I'm told is that at the moment, there are still no advanced or concrete negotiations. For example, from Saudi, they are very attentive to these sort of situations.”

First reports linking Rashford with a United exit surfaced last week, claiming the club’s hierarchy are unhappy with his performances and off-field lifestyle.

Just a few days later, manager Ruben Amorim added fuel to the fire by dropping the 27-year-old for United’s 2-1 win at Manchester City on Sunday, remarking that standards at the club must remain ‘incredibly high’.

The decision meant Rashford missed his first Premier League game of the season, having featured in all previous 15, and was dropped from the starting line-up for the third time in Amorim’s six games in charge.

While his departure after the season appears more likely, an exit in January would help United free up both funds and a squad space for a new signing.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United could target a new forward next month, but that is likely to depend on player exits.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.