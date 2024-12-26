RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to leave in the January transfer window, despite being linked with a switch to Chelsea and Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Slovenian international’s departure is ‘not a topic’ for the Bundesliga club in January, as Leipzig tied Sesko to a new six-year deal before the season.

However, he is once again expected to have suitors next summer – according to Romano, it could be more than five clubs who may show interest in the 21-year-old, while at the moment, nothing is advanced regarding his departure in early 2025.

Multiple Premier League clubs were linked with the Slovenian in the summer, including both Chelsea and Arsenal, but Leipzig managed to fend off interest from English powerhouses by signing him to a new, improved deal.

Sesko’s Leipzig Exit ‘Not a Topic’ for January

Despite interest from the Premier League

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano revealed that next summer Sesko’s suitors could once again emerge with concrete talks, while his January departure is ‘not a topic’:

“There are really many, many clubs keen on Sesko. It could be more than 5 clubs. “But it's not a topic for January, the Sesko case will be open again for the summer and that's when the real suitors can emerge with concrete talks. At this stage, nothing is advanced with any club yet.”

Sesko has been in fine form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 23 games in all competitions.

The 21-year-old finished 2024 in style, netting a goal in each of his last three Bundesliga appearances and helping Leipzig bounce back after a four-game winless run.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Arsenal will be among those interested in Sesko after the season, as well as Manchester United, who were briefly linked with the Slovenian this past summer and are thought to be targeting a new striker in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-12-24.