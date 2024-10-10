Erik ten Hag has not received any formal communication from INEOS regarding his future at Manchester United, despite a ‘tense’ situation at Old Trafford, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Dutch tactician has seemingly avoided the sack following Monday's board meeting, as he has yet to receive any indication that his position is under threat.

According to Romano, Ten Hag remains calm amidst the uncertainty and is preparing for the Premier League restart, when Brentford visit Old Trafford on October 19.

The under-fire boss is now expected to be given another set of fixtures to try and turn the season around, having entered the October international break on a three-game goalless run in the league.

Romano reports that INEOS and the leadership team are still discussing Ten Hag’s situation internally and are ‘taking their time’ before making any decision about his future at the club.

Ten Hag Avoids Man Utd Sack

‘He’s not received any news’

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Ten Hag has not received any communication from INEOS recently and is focusing on preparations for Man United’s next match:

“I can guarantee that at the moment, Erik ten Hag has not received any communication from INEOS about his future. “So Ten Hag remains very calm, preparing for the future games, the first one with Brentford. So not working on anything else, Ten Hag, at this stage, fully focused on Manchester United. This is the intention. “At the moment, no communication from the club, no communication from INEOS. Obviously, we know they are discussing internally, they had a meeting, they are taking their time. “But at the moment, I can guarantee you that Ten Hag has not received any formal communication about his future. ‘So that's the situation, and he's preparing for the next game with Manchester United. So we will follow the situation for sure in the next hours and days. We know it's a tense situation.”

The positive news may not come as a surprise to the Dutchman, who has insisted that he is ‘not thinking about the sack’ despite Man United’s worst start to a top-flight campaign in 35 years.

The Red Devils have collected just eight points from their first seven Premier League matches, sitting 14th in the table and already six points off the top four.

Their tally of five goals scored is the second-lowest in the league, with only 19th-placed Southampton managing fewer, with four goals in the opening seven fixtures.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

Leny Yoro Nears Man Utd Return

Man United defender Leny Yoro has provided an update on his return to fitness, posting a video of himself running on a treadmill on social media with the caption ‘on the way back’.

The Frenchman appears to be nearing his United debut after suffering an ankle injury during a pre-season match against Arsenal in Los Angeles, which ruled him out of action at the start of the campaign.

The 18-year-old, United’s most expensive signing of the summer transfer window, was signed for an initial £52.2m, with potential add-ons worth up to £7m.

