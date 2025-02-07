Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with my latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. Although the winter transfer window closed earlier this week, I am still answering all of your questions.

Is Ange Postecoglou's job completely safe after Tottenham's heavy defeat to Liverpool last night?

I don't have any messages on his potential sacking or surprises. The situation remains under control at the moment.

Are Manchester United and Ruben Amorim still 100 per cent happy with Rasmus Hojlund after recently playing with no striker?

Of course they expect more and Hojlund also wants to do better, but the full focus is on improving. In the summer, Manchester United can consider bringing in a new No.9, but now there's full focus on developing Hojlund.

Are you as confident as Postecoglou that Mathys Tel will be a Tottenham player next season?

It depends. The buy option clause can only be activated if the player approves too. I'm sure Spurs have good chances but, of course, it depends on how these months will go. It's not something that is guaranteed, but it is possible.

