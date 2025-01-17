Hello all, Fabrizio Romano here! Welcome to today's edition of my GIVEMESPORT newsletter! I've once again answered three questions from readers about the January transfer window.

Will Arsenal sign Alexander Isak in January?

Newcastle don't want to let Isak leave in January, so at the moment I don't have any fresh information. If Arsenal will try, we will let you know but it's quiet right now.

Will Liverpool sign anyone this month or is focus on new contracts for key players like Salah?

New contracts remain the priority for Liverpool, in terms of plans and also of budget. For the January window, they will only consider great opportunities, or it will be nothing.

What's the latest on the Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli rumours?

Napoli consider Garnacho their dream signing to replace Kvaratkshelia but Manchester United's price tag remains very high, so it's a really difficult deal. The only way to make it happen would be a big discount from Man United on the transfer fee, otherwise Napoli will target other players.

