Are Arsenal still working on signing a forward before the deadline?

Yes, Arsenal are still looking at options. It’s not over or closed. Not easy for sure and the club are very happy with Ethan Nwaneri’s recent rise - but they are still active.

Will Manchester United sign a forward before the deadline with a deal for Mathys Tel unlikely?

A new striker for Manchester United is a possibility but not guaranteed as of now. Christopher Nkunku on loan is very unlikely despite links. United called for Aston Villa's Leon Bailey but not concrete so far.

Are Tottenham also still working on signing a new forward alongside the Disasi talks?

Yes, Tottenham want a new forward. They also called for Leon Bailey in last 48 hours, but Villa still have no green light for Joao Felix, so it might be difficult. Let’s see if they find another one!