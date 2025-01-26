Fabrizio Romano has presented the latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending situation at Liverpool, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield, meaning as things stand, he will be set to depart for pastures new in the summer. The Liverpool top brass have been hard at work in an attempt to devise a solution, but as are Real Madrid, who are incredibly keen to bring Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish behemoths made an attempt to fast-track their interest in the player, with transfer bids at the start of January. However, the Reds were adamant the Englishman was not for sale midway through the season.

Romano: Liverpool to "Try Until the End" for Alexander-Arnold Contract

The right-back has been key to the club's success in recent years

Speaking via his YouTube channel, Romano noted that Liverpool were not considering letting Alexander-Arnold depart at all in January, as they remain persistent in their attempts to convince him of a long-term future in Merseyside. He said:

"The expectations since December is for nothing to happen in January, so I don't expect any move for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid tried to approach Liverpool at the beginning of the window but they understood immediately that for Liverpool, it was not the case to negotiate 20, 25, 30 million. "Real Madrid remain absolutely convinced and confident that they can bring Trent to the club in the summer on a free transfer. "Liverpool never had an intention to negotiate in January and it's also important to say on Liverpool that they want to try until the end so we will respect that and follow the situation."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 6 Key Passes per 90 2.27 Crosses per 90 6.92

Despite contrasting reports from Spain, Alexander-Arnold is yet to make a final decision on his future, as revealed by Ben Jacobs exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are both locked into contractual negotiations as well, with current agreements for both set to expire at the end of this season.

