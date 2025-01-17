Arsenal are exploring opportunities for a new striker signing and have contacted multiple clubs in Europe over the last two days, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners are gearing up for a busy end to the January transfer window as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack following Gabriel Jesus’s season-ending injury, with multiple options now under consideration.

According to Romano, Arsenal want to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes on 3 February and have made enquiries for ‘many important players’ across Europe this week.

However, it remains to be seen whether the deal will be a permanent signing, as Arteta’s priority targets may be too costly at this stage of the season or even unavailable.

Arsenal Working on Striker Signing

After Gabriel Jesus setback

According to Romano, Arsenal have been busy in recent days, contacting multiple clubs in Europe to enquire about strikers available in January:

“Arsenal are working on the striker position. Mikel Arteta already confirmed that Arsenal are working for a new addition. “And I can tell you that also in the last 24-48 hours, there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about situations of important players around Europe. “So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position, let's see what they will be able to do. But for sure, Arsenal are looking at that. So work in progress.”

The Gunners have already been linked with a number of goalscorers since Jesus’s worrying injury, with Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among them.

Arsenal were reportedly monitoring Sesko before the season, but the Slovenian international snubbed interest from the Emirates to pen a new long-term deal in Germany.

His departure mid-season is considered unlikely, as is that of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, whom Arteta is reportedly a great admirer of.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after 21 games and will next host Aston Villa on Saturday before returning to Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb.

