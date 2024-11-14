Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and thus the Gunners could potentially move for the Spaniard in an upcoming window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Zubimendi enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign for La Real, making 45 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions, as Sociedad secured a spot in the Europa League by finishing sixth in La Liga. Rejecting Liverpool's offer in the summer, the 25-year-old opted to remain at his boyhood club, and has started the new campaign in similarly impressive fashion to the last, featuring in all 13 of the Basque side's league games.

Despite turning down a switch to Merseyside, it's said that a future move away from Sociedad is still on the cards, and that Arteta, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, appreciates the player. Arsenal may be in the market for another central midfielder next summer, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho likely to depart, and Zubimendi is expected to be a name under consideration by the North Londoners.

Arteta 'Appreciates' Zubimendi

The midfielder will have plenty of interest

Born and raised in San Sebastián, Zubimendi joined Sociedad at the age of 12, and has since developed into a fully-fledged Spanish international. Part of la Roja's Euro 2024 triumph, and described by former teammate Kieran Tierney as 'world class', he's made over 200 appearances for La Real, and could now be ready to make a step-up to one of Europe's biggest clubs in the summer.

Arsenal were said to be interested in signing the midfield metronome in the summer, and after acquiring Mikel Merino from Sociedad, they have a pre-exisisting relationshio with the La Liga outfit. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Romano confirmed Arteta's admiration for the player and hinted at a future move:

"Mikel Arteta also appreciates Zubimendi. Mikel Arteta always follows Spanish football, and so Zubimendi is a player he likes, and also, Xabi Alonso, who is also Spanish. I can tell you that, in the case that Xabi Alonso was going to become the Bayern Munich coach, something they discussed in March and February, when Alonso was a candidate for the Bayern job, one of the signings he wanted at Bayern was Martin Zubimendi. Then, Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. But in general, remember the appreciation of Mikel Arteta and Alonso for Martin Zubimendi, who could be an interesting name to watch in 2025, because Liverpool are still monitoring him. And also, these two managers keep watching the quality, the excellent quality of Zubimendi."

Zubimendi's 2023/24 La Liga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.92

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024