Fabrizio Romano says it is ‘absolutely normal’ for top clubs to be keeping an eye on Barcelona star Dani Olmo, after reports emerged suggesting Arsenal are showing interest in the Spanish international ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that multiple European heavyweights, including the Gunners, are aware of Olmo’s potential availability in January and are monitoring his developing situation.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Catalan club in August, now faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou after Barcelona lost another appeal to register the Spaniard for the rest of the season on Monday, meaning he remains unable to play for the club from January 1 onwards.

Reports in Spain have claimed that if the registration is not processed, Olmo could leave for free in January, which would be a huge blow for Barcelona, who spent around £51m on the attacker’s arrival in the summer.

Olmo Has ‘Excellent’ Relationship with Barcelona

Despite uncertain Camp Nou future

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Olmo and his agent maintain an ‘excellent’ relationship with Barcelona, despite reports suggesting he could depart for free in January:

“I think it's absolutely normal for all top clubs to keep an eye on the situation of a fantastic player like Dani Olmo, especially when you see that there is this clause into the contract of Dani Olmo to potentially terminate the contract, be available as a free agent in case Barcelona can't register him. “At the same time, I can guarantee to you that Dani Olmo, the player and his agent too, have an excellent relationship with Barcelona.”

Arsenal were first linked with Olmo in the summer transfer window, before he penned a long-term deal with the Catalans, becoming their marquee arrival of the offseason.

A recent report from The Times has hinted again at the Spaniard’s possible move to the Emirates in January and named the Gunners among the potential suitors, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal are reportedly ‘long-term admirers’ of Olmo and could pounce if the 26-year-old becomes available on a free transfer in January, although Barcelona are working hard to prevent such an opportunity.

According to Marca, the Catalans have reportedly closed a last-minute €100m (£82.9m) deal to sell VIP boxes at the newly renovated Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors.

Barcelona are said to be hopeful that the sale will allow them to meet financial fair play rules and finally extend Olmo’s registration before the deadline on 31 December.

