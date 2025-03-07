Everton's new owners, The Friedkin Group, are close to finding a new head of recruitment, with Kevin Thelwell planned to leave at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Thelwell has fronted the club's recruitment since February 2022 and navigated the Toffees through a difficult period amid financial restrictions. He has been able to spend just over £144 million while making £244 million through player sales, meaning he'll leave having achieved a reported positive net spend of £80 million.

The Friedkin Group's takeover in December has led to several changes ahead of the Merseysiders' move to their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium next season. David Moyes is back at the helm, and he's likely to be supported by a new head of recruitment, with Romano claiming the plan is for a new structure.

Romano: Everton's Plan Is For A New Recruitment Team