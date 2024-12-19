Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is not in concrete talks to leave Old Trafford despite being snubbed by Ruben Amorim, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Argentinian winger, alongside Marcus Rashford, was dropped for United’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday by Amorim and has struggled for regular game time recently, starting only twice in United’s last five games in all competitions.

However, according to Romano, it remains all quiet around Garnacho’s future at the moment, despite reports elsewhere claiming European clubs are already eyeing a move for him in 2025.

The 20-year-old, who shares the same agent as Amad Diallo, reportedly has a ‘very good’ relationship with the club, and no concrete talks about his exit are taking place at the moment:

“All quiet around Garnacho at the moment, no concrete talks taking place; he shares the same agent with Amad who's close to extending his contract, so relationship is very good.”

Amorim raised eyebrows with his decision to drop both Garnacho and Rashford for the Manchester derby on Sunday, meaning the 20-year-old missed his first Premier League game since September 2023.

The Portuguese manager later explained the decision by saying that standards at the club must remain ‘incredibly high’, but revealed that the outcast duo are in contention to start in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham on Thursday.

While Garnacho travelled with the United squad to London on Wednesday, Rashford was nowhere to be seen, having been omitted from the squad again after revealing he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from the club.

Despite the Manchester derby snub, Garnacho had much to celebrate after winning FIFA’s Puskas Award this week for his overhead-kick goal against Everton last season.

The 20-year-old has contributed eight goals and four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions this term – only Bruno Fernandes has managed more goal involvements (16) for United in 2024/25.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 941

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.