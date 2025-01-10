Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been handed a lifeline in the race to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter - though they remain behind Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature.

Kvaratskhelia has shot to prominence as one of the world's best wingers in recent years, having turned Napoli's fortunes around with some dazzling displays on the left-hand side. His close dribbling and end product make him extremely difficult for defenders to deal with, and his form has turned heads - but whilst those in the Premier League are behind PSG in the race, Romano has stated that things could change in terms of his future.

Romano: Kvaratskhelia Situation 'Could Change' in Premier League Move

The wing wizard continues to be linked to the English top-flight

Romano said in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that Kravatskhelia has attracted interest from the Premier League, with United, Liverpool and Chelsea all being touted for a move for his services in recent weeks.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 2nd Assists 3 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.12 2nd

However, the esteemed journalist revealed that, as of now, the only club currently in contact with Napoli is PSG, with the Ligue 1 leaders having approached the Serie A outfit in hopes of a move for his services. He said:

"There is interest from the Premier League but, as of now, and again as of now as it can change, the only club approaching Napoli is Paris Saint-Germain."

Romano then went on to say that there have been direct negotiations between Napoli and PSG, and an important contract has been offered to the player which could limit the influence of those clubs in the Premier League. Romano stated that the situation could change, though, adding:

"There’s a direct negotiation between Napoli and PSG already, with an important contract offered to the player."

Kvaratskhelia may well be tempted by a move to the Premier League if it does crop up, and with Liverpool having been heavily linked in the opening week of the transfer window, the Georgian wing wizard could find his way to the top-flight in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 17 goals in 40 caps for Georgia.

Kvaratskhelia burst onto the scene in the 2022/23 season, registering 14 goals and 17 assists in just 43 games for the Gli Azzurri as they won the Serie A title for the first time in over 30 years - and with 11 goals and nine assists last season, he's furthered his experience enough for some of the world's biggest clubs to show interest in his services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-01-25.

