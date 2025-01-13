Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are "working on" a new deal for academy graduate, Kobbie Mainoo, in an attempt to fend off outside transfer interest.

Since breaking through emphatically into the first team, Mainoo has been a key player in the Red Devils' squad, despite being just 19 years of age. On a wage of £20k-per-week, he is earning considerably less than some of his peers, though the club have been plotting an improved offer to tie him down for the long-term.

It follows after surprising recent reports indicating that the club may be forced to consider offers for star players, including Mainoo, as per David Ornstein. Premier League rivals, Chelsea, have subsequently been linked with a shock move, but a new contract for the England international should control fears of the player following in the footsteps of Mason Mount.

Romano: United 'Working On' New Deal for Mainoo

The 19-year-old is thought to represent the future for the club

Speaking via his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that an improved contract for Mainoo was in the works. He said:

"They want to insist on contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo "So after extending the contract of Amad Diallo to 2030, Man Utd will try to push also with Kobbie Mainoo. “Remember that there were changes in the Manchester United board. New owners, then new directors, then Dan Ashworth leaves and now Jason Wilcox [taking the lead]. “So many changes and it means that sometimes you have to restart on some points in the conversations. But Man Utd are working on the new contract of Kobbie Mainoo.”

Kobbie Mainoo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played 1,098 Progressive Passes per 90 3.93 Pass Completion (%) 86.6 Tackles Won per 90 1.8

Admittedly, it has been a rather rocky 2024/25 campaign thus far for Mainoo. In particular, the transition to Amorim's high-intensity style has seen the youngster criticized at times for an inability to keep up. However, his performances have taken a positive turn in recent weeks, and fans have begun to see more of the talent which contributed to the player's rise to prominence in the first place.

As per MailOnline, Mainoo was reportedly holding out for a drastic pay rise taking his weekly earnings up to £200k-per-week, although TEAMtalk have insisted that his demands are "not that high", though he is still expecting a fair hike from his current wage.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025

