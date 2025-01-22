Lecce want up to €40m (£33.8m) for Manchester United target Patrick Dorgu in January, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are pushing to secure Ruben Amorim’s first signing in the winter window but may have to pay a hefty fee for the 20-year-old full-back, who is also a target for Napoli.

United representatives held an initial meeting with Lecce chiefs on Tuesday but were unable to reach an agreement – the Serie A side are reluctant to part with their key player mid-season and are demanding a club-record fee for the Danish international.

Dorgu is reportedly open to a move to Manchester United in January – United chiefs believe the promising full-back would welcome a Premier League switch in the coming days.

According to Romano, Dorgu was on the radar of several Premier League clubs last summer, with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur attempting to sign the Danish starlet:

“Man United are on it. Let's see how the conversation with Lecce will go. What I'm told is that Lecce want something around €35–40m to accept this opportunity now. “The player was also in the list of Chelsea last summer, Tottenham, both clubs tried to sign him. It didn't happen, but now Man United are trying to compete with Napoli for Patrick Dorgu.”

Dorgu has been a key player for Lecce since joining from Danish side Nordsjaelland in July 2023. He has started all of their 20 Serie A games this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Naturally a left-back, the 20-year-old can also play further forward on the left in midfield and has done so on several occasions for Lecce this season.

Man United are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window, with Marcus Rashford’s future still up in the air despite interest from multiple European clubs.

The 27-year-old could still leave on loan before the window closes on 3 February, alongside fellow forward Antony, who is close to joining La Liga side Real Betis.

Patrick Dorgu's Lecce Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.3 Expected assisted goals 1.4 Minutes played 1,750

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.