Manchester United are prioritising a new left-back signing in 2025 and keep monitoring Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

New manager Ruben Amorim is said to be targeting reinforcements on the left-hand side next year, with the Canadian international now firmly among the options to bolster his backline at Old Trafford.

According to Romano, the Premier League giants could face competition for Davies’ signature, as the 24-year-old has multiple options ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025. The rapid defender is also attracting interest from Real Madrid:

“As I told you, there is still no agreement done with any club. Real Madrid remain there. But for Alphonso Davies, there are several possibilities. So let's see what's going to happen. “On Manchester United, a name I already told you last year, because Manchester United were monitoring this player, and keep monitoring this player. “Now there is a new coach, and the new coach is Ruben Amorim. So let's see what Amorim will decide to do for that position. “But for Man United, first of all, in general, left-back is a priority position. So Man United want to cover that position. This summer, they decided to go with Noussair Mazraoui, this was the plan. “So last summer, last transfer window, because they believed that Mazraoui could cover the two positions, right and left-back. “But in 2025, Man United want to sign an important left-back to also play in a different kind of position for Ruben Amorim. He wants a top left-footed player in that position.”

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen for Davies to extend his stay at the club beyond the 2024/25 campaign.

According to his agent, Nedal Huoseh, the Canadian defender still has the option to renew his deal in Germany, although the economic terms between the two parties are currently far apart.

Widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, Davies has become a key player for Bayern in recent seasons. Since arriving from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019, he has made 210 appearances in all competitions and contributed 45 goal involvements.

The 24-year-old has remained an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s first XI this season, amassing 15 appearances across all competitions and providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Man United began the campaign without a fit left-back, but both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are now back in first-team training under Amorim and are expected to return to action later this year.

Alphonso Davies Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 9 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.1 Tackles per 90 1.83 Clearances per 90 1.22 Minutes played 736

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.