Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have absolutely no intention of allowing Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana to leave in January, and they aren't looking to replace them either, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the January transfer window to help Ruben Amorim build the squad in his image, with several players' futures up in the air due to their under-performance, wage, and unnatural fit with the new way of playing.

Marcus Rashford is the biggest casualty currently with a January move mooted, while Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are expected to be moved on during 2025 also, and there have been several rumours about other players potentially being moved on too.

Two of those players are former Ajax stars Onana and Martinez, who have seen their form on a rollercoaster since the Portuguese coach made the move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in November.

Martinez was one of Erik Ten Hag's first signings in a £57m deal from the Dutch outfit while Onana joined in a £47m deal from Inter Milan the following summer, and recent poor results have led to speculation the club could entertain offers for them to move on - or look to bring in new players to take their spot in the team.

Romano: Man Utd Not Looking to Move on Onana or Martinez

Pair are safe for January at least

Despite links with a potential exit, Man United are not looking at solutions for Lisandro Martinez or Andre Onana - at least for January - and the situation is completely under control with both players and there are no discussions ongoing with any club for this duo.

Man Utd Defensive Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 27 Goals against 38 Shots conceded 283

Onana has cemented himself as the number one goalkeeper since replacing David De Gea, and Altay Bayindir's performance in his only appearance against Tottenham has meant that the club are open to allowing him to move on if they receive an offer in January.

Central defence is an area Man Utd want to strengthen in 2025 with Jarrad Branthwaite mentioned as a prime target, but Martinez is seen as a perfect profile for the left centre-back role and is considered by Amorim as a member of his strongest starting lineup currently.

