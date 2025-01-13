Manchester United's search for a left-back continues thanks to Luke Shaw's lack of fitness at Old Trafford - and Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that there won't be any movement on Shaw's future in the January window, though United continue to look at replacements for the England international.

Shaw has been at United for over 10 years now, featuring in 278 games for the Red Devils. But injury woes have massively hindered his spell in the north-west, and with just three appearances in all competitions for Ruben Amorim's men this season, it's clear that the Portuguese tactician will be looking for a new left wing-back - especially with backup star Tyrell Malacia also suffering a similar fate with a total of five first-team appearances to his name in the current campaign.

Romano: Shaw Man Utd Future Won't be Decided in January

The United star has struggled in recent years but he will remain a Red Devil

Nuno Mendes, Milos Kerkez and Theo Hernandez have all been linked with moves to the Theatre of Dreams, but United have so far had to make up the numbers with natural right-sided wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui taking up roles on the opposite flank - and that alone has cast Shaw's future into doubt, especially if they sign a new wing-back.

However, Romano believes that whilst Shaw is suffering a nightmare campaign in terms of appearances, he won't be moved on in January - with a potential change in the summer being flaunted if he was to move on from United at all.

Luke Shaw's Manchester United statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals / Assists Premier League 193 3 / 16 Europa League 24 0 / 3 Champions League 23 0 / 4 FA Cup 25 1 / 4 League Cup 12 0 / 1

Romano said in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"I don’t see any movement for Luke Shaw in January, it’s quiet at the moment. In the summer there could be changes, but now it’s quiet. In any case, Man United are looking for a LWB because Shaw and Tyrell Malacia had many problems so that position could be covered."

Shaw has two-and-a-half years left on his £200,000-per-week United contract, so finding a suitor could be difficult. With a goal in the EURO 2020 final, 34 caps for England and 193 appearances at Premier League level, Shaw has an array of experience, but his injury record isn't ideal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw's injury woes in his early United career saw him feature in just 27 Premier League games from the 2015-16 campaign until the 2017-18 season - which he bettered with 29 appearances alone in the 2018-19 campaign.

If Malacia is instead moved on and Mendes, Kerkez or Hernandez are brought in, it could spell the end for the United star, who may be forced to accept a backup role at Old Trafford in that scenario.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.

