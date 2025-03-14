Arsenal fans will be hoping that new sporting director Berta can work his magic in the summer transfer window - and one target who could be on his way to the club is Leroy Sane, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the German could be in their sights.

The Spanish recruitment guru came to the club earlier this month, replacing Edu in the hot seat - and with his strong record of additions at Atletico Madrid, fans are naturally excited over who he could bring to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Romano: Berta to 'Internally Discuss' Potential Sane Move 'Soon'

The attacker has Premier League pedigree and could be an ideal target

With a winger likely to be on Arsenal's radar amid Bukayo Saka's injury and a lack of backup for the England star in recent weeks, Sane is a name who has been targeted and linked in times gone by.

Leroy Sane's Premier League statistics - record by season at Man City Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 26 5 4 2017/18 32 10 15 2018/19 31 10 10 2019/20 1 0 0

And Romano has stated that, whilst no decision has yet been made in terms of a move for Bayern Munich star Sane just yet, Berta will discuss targets 'internally' soon - and that could see him plunge for the former Manchester City star. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"No decision has been made on Sané yet, Bayern are still in talks with Leroy to discuss a potential new contract. Arsenal new director Berta will discuss targets internally soon."

Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast on Wednesday that Berta could have £300million to spend this summer, with the Gunners needing to secure a first-choice striker, winger and improve in other areas of the pitch to finally stake their claim as title challengers with a depth-laden squad.

It could be make or break for the Gunners this window, with Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams all being on Arsenal's radar, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leroy Sane has 67 caps for Germany, scoring 14 goals.

But Sane's talent, contract situation - where he currently earns around £325,000-per-week - and previous experience in the Premier League could make him the ideal candidate for Berta to sign, which the Gunners may need to act quickly to secure his signature. Sane spent three seasons at City, scoring 39 goals in just 135 games from the wing for the Light Blues, including double-digit hauls as they won the Premier League with 100 points back in the 2017-18 campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.

Related Exclusive: Berta Wants Arsenal to Sign ‘World-Class’ £120m+ Duo Alongside Isak New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi this summer alongside Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.