Rangers could look to replace sacked boss Philippe Clement with a big name in the summer months - with imminent new owners 49ers Enterprises being 'ambitious' in their search for a new gaffer.

Clement was sacked on Sunday evening after Saturday's 2-0 home loss to St Mirren saw them remain 13 points behind local rivals and league leaders Celtic with just 11 games to go in the Scottish Premiership title race. Club legend Barry Ferguson has taken over as interim boss for the time being, a wise move given that the club are also undergoing a period of ownership change - but their attentions, surely, will turn to their new permanent boss once the deal goes through.

Rangers New Owners 'Ambitious' Ahead of Managerial Appointment

The Light Blues are in need of a new permanent boss after Philippe Clement was sacked

The 49ers group, who also own Championship-topping Leeds United, are close to completing their majority takeover of the Govan-based outfit after months of talks - with a deal potentially going through as early as April, GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed.

Philippe Clement's 2024/2025 season statistics - overall record by competition Competition Wins Draws Losses Scottish Premiership 17 5 5 Scottish Cup 1 0 1 Scottish League Cup 3 1 0* (lost on penalties) Champions League 0 1 1 Europa League 4 2 2

But their first big task will be to get a new manager through the door in order to challenge Celtic for domestic honours next season, alongside a manager to replicate Clement's European endeavours after Rangers qualified for the Europa League knockout rounds - and writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, Romano has stated that the club will look to make a big managerial appointment if the takeover successfully goes through - although nothing is guaranteed.

The Italian journalist wrote:

"This is an open possibility. It also depends on managers available, not only on 49ers if they can get takeover done. For sure they're ambitious, but it's not something guaranteed at this stage."

Clement's Rangers spell came to an end after he won 55 of his 86 games in charge of the Ibrox outfit - claiming the Scottish League Cup last season in a win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 219 of his 395 games in management.

However, two losses to Brendan Rodgers' Hoops in two cup finals in the space of just seven months, alongside a treacherous campaign that has seen the Gers lose five and draw five so far this season in the top-flight, has seen the Belgian given the boot to coincide with a new era for the club.

