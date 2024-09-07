Manchester United winger Antony will not be departing the club this season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer for the Red Devils as the transfer window slammed shut at the end of last months. They made significant additions across the pitch, including the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, there has also been significant outgoings as Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka departed on permanent deals, while Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea on loan, with the Blues having an obligation to sign the winger permanently next summer.

Antony ‘makes decision’ on Utd future

He has interest from clubs in Europe

Antony will not be leaving United this season, according to Romano. The Brazilian’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer, but he is set to remain at the club, at least for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the interest in Antony this summer, including from Spain and Turkey. Real Betis were one of the clubs to make a move, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have also sounded out a move, but neither move has come to fruition.

The journalist said:

“In the final days of the summer transfer window, Real Betis tried to explore a move to Spain for Antony on loan from Manchester United. But, because United sold Sancho to Chelsea, and the player’s side were not convinced about this possibility, nothing happened with Real Betis. “Now we have the rumours about Fenerbahce, about Jose Mourinho looking for a winger, and considering Antony. No guys, this deal is not happening. This is a very clear statement from people close to the player, with respect for Fenerbahce and Mourinho, the idea is for Antony to stay at Manchester United. He’s part of the squad for the season.”

Newcastle ‘plot’ January swoop for winger

Eddie Howe’s side are considering a move for Antony

While a move to Turkey and Spain is off the cards, fresh reports indicate Premier League rivals Newcastle United have held a long-term interest in Antony. According to Caught Offside, they could consider a move in January if they fail in their pursuit of Anthony Elanga.

Antony, 24, hasn’t quite settled at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2022. Although, the winger does remain under contract until at least the summer of 2027, with the option of a further year. This means if United were to sell, it would require a significant fee.

Antony's career stats for Man Utd in all competitions since 2022 Stat: Appearances 83 Goals 11 Assists 5 Minutes played 5,029

The article goes on to suggest that the Red Devils would want to recoup as much of the £86million price tag they paid for him two years ago. They claim a fee in the region of £40million could be enough to tempt United to the table in the upcoming transfer windows.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.