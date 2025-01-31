Arsenal's search for a striker continues to burn on as they look to sign a talisman to help their Premier League title push - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that they may have been given a boost in their pursuit of Ollie Watkins.

The Aston Villa star was heavily linked on Wednesday evening, just hours before Villa's Champions League home clash against Celtic - and with Arsenal thought to have put in a £60million approach for his services, it's caused unrest in the West Midlands. However, Romano has revealed in his newsletter that, although personal terms aren't an issue, they have other names on their list should the Villa striker fail to make his way to north London.

Romano: Arsenal Personal Terms 'No Issue', Other Names on List

Watkins would be tempted but other names may be chosen first

Watkins has gone on record in the past as admitting that Arsenal would be his 'dream move', dating all the way back to his Brentford days - and with the Gunners having made a move for his services, Watkins may well be tempted, according to Romano.

Ollie Watkins' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 1st Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 5th Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.78 5th

Writing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook, the Italian journalist said:

"Unai Emery strongly wants to keep Watkins, not easy for Arsenal; but I'm told personal terms would not be an issue, so it really depends on Villa. There are also more names on the list."

That news is evidently a bonus for Mikel Arteta's men. Despite Villa wanting to keep Watkins and the deal not being easy, personal terms wouldn't be an issue for the England international. Furthermore, there are other names on the list should they fail to tempt Villa into a deal - and so a striking arrival could be expected at the Emirates Stadium in the next couple of days.

Villa's stance will be hard to crack given the news that Jhon Duran is set to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, which makes Watkins' exit from Villa Park even more implausible than before the Colombian was linked to the Middle East - though if Arsenal do offer a large enough fee for his services, there is always the possibility that Villa could accept.

Ollie Watkins Would be Ideal For Arsenal

The England star has proven himself greatly at Premier League level

Watkins scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in the Premier League last season to cement his place as one of the best strikers in the business at present, only being bettered by Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland in the top goalscorer rankings - but his ability to lead the line in various aspects for Villa is seriously impressive.

Arsenal have seen Gabriel Jesus out of action for the rest of the season with an ACL injury that he suffered earlier in the month against Manchester United, and so Kai Havertz is the only recognised striker in the squad at present - even though he is a natural attacking midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has five goals in 18 caps for England.

There is an urgent need for an out-and-out striker who is clinical, and Watkins ticks all the boxes - but whether he will make the move to the Emirates from Villa Park remains to be seen with such a short amount of time left in the window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-01-25.

Related Wolves Keen to Sign 'Monster' who Wants Aston Villa Move Alongside Danso Wolves are still in the race for the out-of-favour Premier League defender and could swoop if they fail to sign top target Kevin Danso.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.