Arsenal's attempts to sign a striker should become a reality in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer notebook - stating that it's 'highly likely' that the Gunners will sign a talisman after the injury afforded to Gabriel Jesus in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Gunners have opted for Kai Havertz up front for the majority of the season, and though he has been in and out of form, he's scored 14 goals in 30 games for Mikel Arteta's men, including three in his last three in the Champions League. Jesus' return in December resulted in five goals in two games, both against Crystal Palace - but his short return to form has been quashed by his injury, and that means Arsenal are looking to get back into the transfer market for a replacement.

Romano: Arsenal 'Highly Likely' to Sign a Striker This January

The Gunners have been in fine form but a new talisman could be needed

Plenty of top strikers have all been linked with a move to the Emirates. Alexander Isak continues to see reports linking him with a move from Newcastle United though he could cost £150million, whilst Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of Sporting Lisbon and RB Leipzig respectively have seen themselves touted for a move to north London.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - goals by player Player Appearances Goals Kai Havertz 19 8 Gabriel Martinelli 20 6 Bukayo Saka 16 5 Leandro Trossard 22 4 Gabriel Jesus 17 3 Gabriel Magalhaes 20 3

But whilst they may be tough moves to complete, Romano has stated that the Gunners will be 'highly likely' to sign a striker this month - with the club's chiefs expected to back Arteta in his search for a talisman, even if big targets don't become available. He wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter:

"It's highly likely. This is the expectation of Mikel Arteta, so I expect the club to back him and find a solution on the market even if big clubs are not available."

Havertz is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals, but with the only other players contributing with four or more goals being Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, more is needed in a backup sense, and it's clear to see why a striker is sought-after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored 43 Premier League goals this season, the fifth-most in the division.

Who the Gunners will get remains to be seen, but with just over a week to go before the transfer deadline, their targets will be waiting on tenterhooks to learn of a potential move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

