Sverre Nypan has a huge chase for his signature at present, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT via his transfer notebook - with the Norwegian prodigy having been in Manchester for the last 48 hours, with Manchester City looking to complete a deal for his services. However, Arsenal are also in the race, with the Gunners seeing him as a future star.

Nypan has shot to prominence in recent weeks after having a superb campaign for his boyhood club, and at the age of just 18, is one of the brightest talents in football. Romano believes that could spur a huge race for his signature, with the Premier League's top clubs all being interested.

Romano: Arsenal and City in Nypan Race

The wonderkid is on the shortlist of the Premier League's top clubs

Romano wrote in his transfer notebook that Nypan has spent the last 48 hours in Manchester, with the youngster weighing up a potential move from Rosenborg, where he has been for the past five years.

Sverre Nypan's Norway statistics - record by youth team Youth team Appearances Goals Norway u15 7 2 Norway u16 12 1 Norway u17 2 0 Norway u18 3 0 Norway u19 5 1 Norway u21 4 0

Nypan is one of the 'best talents around', with Rosenborg aware of interest from the world's leading clubs - and he was in attendance for City's clash against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The reigning Premier League champions have presented their project with an initial move to La Liga side Girona - part of the City Football Group - before finally linking up with the first-team at the end of his loan period.

However, Arsenal are also in the hunt for his signature and are deemed as 'absolutely in the race' for the Norwegian starlet, with the club seeing him as a future star. They will battle City for Nypan's signing, but whoever will win the race remains to be seen.

Nypan already has 13 goals in 53 games for Rosenborg in the Eliteserien - Norway's top-flight - at the age of just 18, having celebrated his birthday a short while ago in December. With clubs such as City and Arsenal being touted, alongside Aston Villa and Manchester United, it's clear that there is now a race for Nypan's talents and whoever can offer him the best promises stands a great chance of landing him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan scored eight goals in 28 Eliteserien goals for Rosenborg in their most recent season.

Arsenal and City already boast two great Norwegian talents in their squads, with Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland respectively being arguably their best players, and Nypan joining would continue that strong pattern of Nordic players joining each club.

Statistics courtesy of Fotboll.no. Correct as of 27-01-25.

Related Exclusive: 'Elite' Player 'Interested' in Arsenal Move With Talks Ongoing Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to beat other suitors to the signing of Sverre Halseth Nypan

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.