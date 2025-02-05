Arsenal's failure to bring in a striker over the winter months means that they are short in their attacking ranks for the time being - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Gunners still have two main targets that they have in their sights over the summer, in Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko.

Gabriel Jesus' season-ending knee injury means that Kai Havertz is the only recognised attacker who is able to lead the line in the Gunners' attack from now until the end of the campaign, and whilst he isn't injured just yet, that could pose potential problems for the time being. Although they have others such as Leandro Trossard who could slip into the picture in case of emergency, the club would massively benefit from signing attackers in the summer - and that could see them ramp up their interest in the duo.

Romano: Arsenal Have Isak and Sesko as 'Two Main Targets'

The Gunners will look to sign a striker in the summer

They did try to amend that void; Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa came under an approach from the Gunners late in the window, whilst they were thought to be in the race for Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich before his loan move to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 17 1st Assists 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.51 1st

But Romano believes that the Gunners are best biding their time until the summer when bigger names become available with more time to pursue a deal - with Isak and RB Leipzig star Sesko acting as the two biggest targets they have in mind. The Italian journalist wrote about the striking pair in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, stating:

"I'd mention these two as the main targets from what I heard, then let's see. There will be many top names available, but these two remain the favorite options for Arsenal, for sure, more than Watkins for example."

Isak or Sesko Would be Immense Signings at Arsenal

Isak's exploits at Premier League level cannot be understated after a whirlwind spell at Newcastle United. Signing for £63million from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022, injury woes threatened to curtail his first season at the club - though he still managed 10 goals in 22 Premier League games, firing the Magpies into the Champions League. He's bettered that ever since, notching 21 goals in just 30 top-flight games last season alongside a further four goals in 10 cup games - and a stunning tally of 17 Premier League goals in just 22 outings this season, he's evidently acclimatised to the English game.

But it's not just his stats that are impressive. Isak boasts a Thierry Henry-like manner to his game, effortlessly driving and dribbling at the heart of defences whilst also showing a creative side, as seen with his eight assists in the top-flight - five of which have come this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

Sesko, meanwhile, is one of the best young strikers in Europe, and he's certainly lived up to that billing since his move to the Bundesliga at the start of last season. 22 goals in just 50 top-flight games as a youngster is an impressive tally and having impressed further with 18 goals in 40 games at sister club Salzburg before his big move, he's showing that he can do it on the biggest stage.

If he can continue that form in the Premier League, then adding either Isak or Sesko will prove fruitful for Mikel Arteta, who needs that killer force up front to really make his team one of the best in Europe.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-02-25.

