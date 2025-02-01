Aston Villa's potential pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Marco Asensio is a 'separate topic' from Marcus Rashford's anticipated loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford is on the cusp of completing a loan move after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, and the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League under Unai Emery is thought to have played a key role in convincing him to head to Villa Park. The 27-year-old English forward is viewed as Jhon Duran's replacement following the Colombian striker's £64.5 million move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Villa still hope to bolster Emery's attack further, even with the expected signing of Rashford, whose last appearance for the Red Devils came in mid-December. They have set their sights on Asensio, who is similarly on the outskirts of first-team football at the Parc des Princes, and Luis Enrique is prepared to part ways with the Spaniard this winter.

Romano: Villa Remain In Talks With PSG Despite Rashford Loan

Ex-Real Madrid man has been tracked throughout the January window

Asensio has been on the bench in five of PSG's last seven Ligue 1 games and doesn't look likely to reclaim a place in Enrique's starting lineup in the French capital. The 29-year-old joined the Parisians as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after leaving Real Madrid as a three-time UEFA Champions League winner and wasn't without talk of a potential Premier League move at the time.

Romano reports that Villa continue to hold talks with PSG and Asensio's agent, Jorge Mendes, over a potential loan deal before Monday's deadline (February 3). His potential arrival will have nothing to do with the club's pursuit of Rashford, and the experienced pair seem likely to be Emery's two attacking signings this January:

"Marco Asensio remains separate topic from Rashford for Aston Villa. (Villa) have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain and agent (Jorge) Mendes, as reported. Asensio can now leave on loan with Ndour joining Fiorentina. Rashford, very close… while talks for Asensio continue."

Marco Asensio Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (8) Goals 2 Assists 4 Big chances created 7 Key passes 1.4 Successful dribbles 0.3 (57%) Ground duels won 1.0 (44%)

Asensio was expected to become one of Spanish football's superstars when he broke into the first team at Madrid, but competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu stunted his progress. He offers Emery options in attack as he can play in a centre-forward's role, in attacking midfield and out wide, and Villa may be swooping for the 38-cap Spain international after sending Emiliano Buendia on loan to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

