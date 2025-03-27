Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a superb loan spell at Aston Villa in recent weeks, rediscovering his best form in the Premier League and other competitions - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that he 'can see' the club triggering the £40million option on his deal, but only if it makes financial sense.

Villa have reaped the rewards of Rashford's loan spell from Manchester United in the second half of the current campaign, with the winger firing his way back into the England starting XI and progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals whilst he's been at the club. And Romano has stated that they could do a deal for him in the summer months - though any deal will depend on their financial situation.

Fabrizio Romano 'Can See' Rashford Staying at Aston Villa

The forward has been in fine form at Villa since his move

At present, that doesn't necessarily mean that Unai Emery's men will keep him beyond the end of the current campaign. But Villa's £40m option to buy the forward remains, and despite interest from elsewhere, the England star could look to pursue a move to the west Midlands outfit given how much they have put their trust in him since his temporary switch from Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 =23rd Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 5th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 3rd Match rating 6.96 2nd

However, Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that although they are keen on landing the forward, any move will depend on their progress in competitions this season on a financial scale.

The journalist said:

"Aston Villa are very happy with Marcus Rashford in general. So I don't think, in any case, if they decided to trigger the £40million option clause, I don't think they would do that just to sell the player again. "So in that case, I see Marcus Rashford staying at Aston Villa and having the opportunity to make something long-term with the club. "What I can say about Marcus Rashford is that it's going to be really important to understand financially what happens for Aston Villa. "So now they're obviously really focused on the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and to see what happens in the Premier League table from now to the end of the season. That's going to be obviously really important, and then we will have to see financially."

Rashford has grabbed one assist in two Champions League games for Villa this season as they progressed past Club Brugge with ease in the last 16 of the competition, whilst two assists in the Premier League and a further assist in the FA Cup have seen him become a real star under Emery.

He'll want to get his name on the scoresheet sometime soon, but the forward has certainly managed to recapture his form in his time away from Villa - and a £40million buy option isn't expensive by any means.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 61 caps for England's national team.

Rashford has only just turned 27, meaning he has more than enough years left in his career to continue the promise he showed as a young Premier League great - and Villa could look to reap the rewards of that in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-03-25.

