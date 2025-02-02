Talk of Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho's exit has gone quiet in recent days, with the majority of talk being distributed to Marcus Rashford's impending move to Aston Villa. However, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea could still decide to make a move for the Argentine youngster at the last-minute.

Chelsea, for all of their previously frantic transfer windows, have not signed anyone this season - with the club performing better than ever under Todd Boehly. Enzo Maresca has pinpointed his starting XI and with such a large squad, has a 'second XI' for non-Premier League games in the Europa Conference League and domestic cup competitions.

Romano: Chelsea Could Make 'Last-Minute' Move For Garnacho

The Blues have long been linked with a move for the winger

However, despite a lack of space in their squad, that still may see them move for Garnacho according to Romano - who states that although there haven't been club-to-club talks between the Red Devils and the Blues, Chelsea could still do something last-minute.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =4th Goals 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =4th Match rating 6.39 16th

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated:

"There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club. "Let's see if Chelsea will decide to do something last-minute. But as of now, while we are recording, there is still no proposal so there is still a chance for him to stay."

Garnacho burst onto the scene for United in the 2022/23 season under Erik ten Hag, scoring five goals in 34 games for the Red Devils - but it was last season where he turned into a real first-team player for the club, notching 10 goals in 50 games for the club, despite a poor season on the pitch for the club itself.

However, he's failed to hit those heights this season with just 12 starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils - and with no goals or assists in his last 11 top-flight outings, Chelsea may be on hand to rescue him and continue his development under Maresca.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has 23 goals in 121 games for Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has seen Amad Diallo become the new starboy at Old Trafford, and that has given Garnacho a limited number of minutes - in which Chelsea could change the tide of his future if they do make a last-gasp bid on Monday.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

