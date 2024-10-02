Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez have both been linked with moves in and out of Anfield in the past weeks despite the transfer window coming to a close a month ago - but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any moves for the duo taking place.

Rodrygo's competition for game time has massively increased in the form of new summer signings at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick both coming into their ranks and impressing under Carlo Ancelotti - and though he continues to start, Real could look to move him on. Liverpool have been linked, but Romano believes that any deal is wide of the mark - and Nunez' move to Atletico has also been ruled out with former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez joining Diego Simeone's men.

Romano: Nunez and Rodrygo Moves 'Completely Quiet'

The pair have been linked with moves but they aren't developed

Reports had touted Rodrygo for a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer, though any deal was a long way from completion, with the Reds only spending £12million on fellow winger Federico Chiesa and a further £29million on Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, which will go through next summer.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 =2nd Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 11th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 12th Match rating 6.89 9th

And, with Fichajes touting Nunez with a move to the Spanish capital, there had been thoughts that the pair would swap clubs if needs be. But Romano has stated that he knows 'nothing' about where the links have come from, and that Nunez is completely focused on his challenge with Liverpool having seen Alvarez move to Atletico in recent weeks. The Italian journalist said in his Daily Briefing:

"It's difficult for me even to comment the Rodrygo and Darwin Núñez rumours, guys... "I don't even know where these links are coming from. Núñez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool... trust me, now it's all completely quiet. "There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Núñez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago."

Nunez's Lack of Action Could Force Slot Sale

The Uruguayan has lost his place as first-choice striker

Nunez opened his Liverpool career with 15 goals and four assists in his first campaign, with four of those coming in the Champions League and nine in the Premier League - but with a whole host of missed chances in the process, development was expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has 34 goals in 102 games for Liverpool.

That increased last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, via 11 in the top-flight, as he hit double figures in the Premier League for the first time. However, a barren run of eight games without a goal saw Liverpool begin to use him less and less, and now Arne Slot has rarely used him as a starting force with Diogo Jota preferred to him in the starting lineup.

It could be hard for Nunez to force his way into the side with seven wins from eight games under the Dutchman seeing him start just twice in all competitions, but with Romano stating that an Atletico move isn't as far-developed as first thought, he could still play a huge part in the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.