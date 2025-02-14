Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is being monitored by several top clubs amid claims he is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Spanish tactician was linked with a move to Spurs earlier this week, and while Romano reported he is not aware of any concrete contact between the two parties at this stage, he suggested multiple Premier League sides are following Iraola’s ‘excellent’ work at the Vitality Stadium.

The 42-year-old, who took charge of Bournemouth in June 2023, led the Cherries to their best-ever Premier League result in his first season, securing 48 points and a 12th-place finish.

Iraola is targeting an even stronger campaign this term, with Bournemouth sitting seventh and chasing European football for the first time in their history.

Iraola Admired by Premier League Clubs

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, revealed that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Iraola’s progress at Bournemouth:

“He’s being monitored by several clubs. I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Spurs now but in general, for sure top clubs are following his excellent work.”

Iraola, praised as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, is now in his second season with the Cherries and has less than 18 months left on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

His departure mid-season has been ruled out, meaning any potential move would have to take place after the campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether he would be tempted by an approach from Tottenham.

The Lilywhites have endured a nightmare campaign under Ange Postecoglou, sitting 14th in the table after 24 games, having won just once in their last eight top-flight fixtures.

While the Spurs board are unlikely to make a ‘knee-jerk’ decision on Postecoglou’s future at this stage, reports suggest that another negative result this weekend could spell the end of his tenure.

Spurs face Manchester United on Sunday and could welcome several first-team players back from injury, including Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Destiny Udogie.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth Record (2023-2025) Games 74 Wins 33 Draws 16 Losses 25 Goals scored 131 Goals conceded 104 Points per game 1.55

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Inzaghi Update Amid Tottenham Links Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, amid links to Tottenham.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.