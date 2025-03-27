Manchester United won't see Jadon Sancho back in their ranks no matter what happens in terms of his Chelsea career over the summer months, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Red Devils 'expecting' to tout the England winger out elsewhere if he doesn't complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Sancho on a loan-with-obligation deal back in August, for a fee that will see him move to west London on a permanent deal for £25million at the end of the campaign. But a shaky season in a blue shirt has seen Sancho fail to impress in the capital under Enzo Maresca - and reports have emerged in recent weeks that the Blues could veto that agreement for a fine of £5million.

Romano: Jadon Sancho "Won't Play" for Man Utd in Any Circumstance

The former England international hasn't impressed on loan at Chelsea

Essentially, that would see him move back to United in the summer, where, on paper, Sancho would be available for Ruben Amorim to run the rule over and potentially even utilise him in his playing squad.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =9th Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.71 8th

But Romano has denied the notion that Sancho will play for the Red Devils again - exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the former Borussia Dortmund man will have to perform well enough for Chelsea to consider keeping him once his loan spell turns permanent, otherwise there is still a 'possibility' that they will cancel the deal to send him back up north.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"It depends how he goes in these final games. The impact of Jadon Sancho in these final games can really change his future. "If he's going to make a big impact, I think it's going to be obviously a good opportunity for Chelsea to pay the money - £25million - and get the player on a permanent transfer. "Otherwise, I think there is still a possibility for them to change their mind and send him back to Manchester United. "What I can guarantee is that, in general, I don't see Jadon Sancho playing for Manchester United next season - so eventually, even if he comes back to United, the expectation is for Sancho to leave and try maybe a new chapter elsewhere."

Sancho Hasn't Made a Huge Impression in the English Game

The forward has not been at his best since leaving Dortmund

Sancho moved to United in the summer of 2021, having excelled at Dortmund in the Bundesliga with 38 goals in just 104 games for the German outfit in the league alone.

But his time at United has not been great. Sancho only scored five goals in 38 games for the club in his debut campaign, and that was followed up by just a slight improvement the season after with seven strikes in 41 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has three goals in 23 caps for England.

But after being ostracised by Erik ten Hag, Sancho has only featured four times for United since - with his solo appearance this season coming in the Community Shield loss to bitter rivals Manchester City - and his Chelsea career, at least in front of goal, hasn't fared much better with just two strikes in 28 games.

An overall tally of just 14 strikes on English soil in three-and-a-half seasons is nowhere near enough and if that can't improve in the final two months of the campaign, he could find himself looking for a new club yet again in the summer.

