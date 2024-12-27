Fabrizio Romano says that the situation around Joao Felix at Chelsea is quiet, with the player unlikely to leave the West London club in January, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal in the summer, but has been used sparingly by Enzo Maresca, starting just two Premier League games thus far this season. The Portuguese has been largely limited to minutes in the Europa Conference League, a competition in which he's scored four goals in five outings.

Murmurings have begun to surface suggesting that Felix may be keen on a quick fire exit from Chelsea, given his lack of regular game time. However, having only signed less than six months ago, Romano told his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he doesn't see the Blues sanctioning a departure for the playmaker, hinting that the player won't leavy abruptly this winter.

"Joao has just arrived on a permanent deal four months ago, I don't see Chelsea changing their stance on Joao in January. At the moment, the situation is completely quiet."

Chelsea Unlikely to Let Felix Leave in January

He only joined in the summer

After an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea in the second half of the 2022/23 season, it was a shock when the Blues reached an agreement to bring Felix back to Stamford Bridge, but on a permanent basis this time, this summer.

Likely expecting to play a prominent role in Maresca's team, the 25-year-old has instead been a peripheral figure in West London. The Italian head coach has favoured Cole Palmer ahead of him in the number ten role, while Nicolas Jackson has dominated up front, and the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke have rotated in the wide areas.

This has left no room for Felix to make his mark in league games, managing a combined 298 minutes in the English top flight this term.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier this week that Chelsea would consider selling Felix in January, with Maresca set to hold direct talks with the Portugal international to gage his thoughts on a departure. However, Romano believes that the Blues aren't willing to allow Felix to leave and that not much is materialising in regard to the player.

Given he only arrived in the summer, it makes sense that he'd give himself more time to attempt to work himself into the team, while Chelsea will likely feel they need the depth he provides them.

Felix' Conference League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 5 Minutes Played 330 Goals 4 Shots Per 90 4.36 Expected Goals Per 90 0.84 Key Passes Per 90 1.89 Expected Assists Per 90 0.19

