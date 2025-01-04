Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Manchester City's interest in signing Atalanta star Ederson in the January transfer window in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Citizens are currently in the midst of their worst-ever season under Pep Guardiola's management after a shocking spell of just two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions prior to their clash with West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

That has led to speculation that they will be looking to rebuild the squad in 2025 and the January transfer window could see the start of that process, with Guardiola admitting that he hoped to bring in new faces during the winter window.

Romano: Ederson Deal Very Difficult

£41.5m fee nowhere near enough

One player who is said to be getting plenty of attention at the Etihad Stadium is Brazil star Ederson, who currently plays for Serie A giants Atalanta.

Reports have claimed that both City and Man Utd have already made contact about a potential deal worth £41.5m to bring him to the Premier League in January, but according to Romano that fee is never going to be enough and any deal for mid-season is seen as "more than complicated".

"It’s very difficult to sign Ederson in January, more than complicated. Atalanta sources guarantee €50m reported fee is not even gonna be enough. He’s in the list of four or five clubs, but I don’t think it’s gonna be easy in January… at all."

Ilkay Gundogan re-joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from Barcelona but has struggled to find the form he had in his first stint at the club, while Rodri's knee injury saw the team suffer with a lack of balance and quality.

Kevin De Bruyne has also struggled with fitness this season once again while Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes have all struggled with form at different stages.

A new defender and a new forward are also said to be of interest to club chiefs at the Etihad, but midfield is seen as a priority. But with a deal for Ederson looking very difficult to do, the club will either need to switch targets or pay up the big money to bring him in.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2024.