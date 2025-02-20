Manchester United are monitoring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window but have yet to take any initial steps for the 26-year-old’s arrival, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly assessing several striker options for Ruben Amorim and have yet to identify a clear target with a third of the season still to go.

According to Romano, Osimhen’s release clause in his Napoli contract will become active again in the summer, set at around €75m (£62m).

Multiple clubs across Europe are staying informed on his situation, as Napoli are expected to sell with less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Man United Monitoring Victor Osimhen

Ahead of the summer transfer window

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that United are considering several strikers, including Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray:

“The contract of Victor Osimhen includes an extension of the [release] clause in case Napoli don't sell the player by the end of June. “From the 1st of July, the clause of Victor Osimhen will be around €75-80 million. This is the amount, I will be more precise in the next weeks to tell you exactly, but this is the value of the clause. “Many clubs are informed on the situation. You remember how Paris Saint-Germain in July considered Victor Osimhen, then in August, they went for completely different players. “We know several clubs are looking for strikers, including Manchester United, but at this point, they are still not reaching out to Osimhen’s camp or Napoli. “So they are monitoring several strikers, but it's still too early to see who's going to be the new striker, the new number nine of Manchester United in the summer.”

Osimhen has impressed for Galatasaray this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old is currently joint-third among the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorers, with Krzysztof Piatek and Youssef En-Nesyri leading the charts.

Osimhen was linked with a Premier League move last summer and was reportedly a target for Chelsea before Galatasaray secured a last-minute loan.

He had the chance to leave Turkey mid-season, but none of his potential suitors were willing to activate his release clause or meet his salary demands, which stand at approximately €11m per season (£9.1m).

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25 Super Lig) Games 18 Goals 14 Assists 4 Expected goals 8.1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,379

